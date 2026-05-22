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Quad foreign ministers to hold talks in New Delhi

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Quad foreign ministers to hold talks in New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

Foreign ministers from the United States, Japan, Australia and India will meet in New Delhi on May 26 for talks under the Quad grouping, according to Japan’s foreign ministry.

The meeting will bring together top diplomats from the four countries as part of ongoing cooperation within the strategic alliance, News.Az reports, citing FBC News.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to visit India for three days starting Monday to participate in the discussions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also travel to India after attending the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden, the US State Department said.

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The Quad grouping, which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, regularly holds high-level meetings focused on regional and international cooperation.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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