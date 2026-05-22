Quad foreign ministers to hold talks in New Delhi

The meeting will bring together top diplomats from the four countries as part of ongoing cooperation within the strategic alliance, News.Az reports, citing FBC News.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to visit India for three days starting Monday to participate in the discussions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also travel to India after attending the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden, the US State Department said.

The Quad grouping, which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, regularly holds high-level meetings focused on regional and international cooperation.