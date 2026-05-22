Ukraine secures US approval for Hawk missile system

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The United States has approved a possible $108.1 million sale of equipment and services to support Ukraine’s Hawk missile system, the US State Department announced on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to a congressional notification, Ukraine requested erectable mast trailers, major modifications and maintenance support, spare parts, consumables, accessories, repair and return support, as well as engineering, technical and logistics services provided by the US government and contractors for FrankenSAM HAWK missile systems.

The State Department said the proposed deal is intended to support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of Ukraine, which Washington described as an important partner contributing to political and economic stability in Europe.

US officials stated that the package would improve Ukraine’s ability to address current and future threats by enhancing its integrated air defense capabilities for self-defense and regional security operations.

The department also noted that Ukraine would face no difficulties integrating the equipment and services into its armed forces, adding that the proposed sale would not change the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor for the program is Sierra Nevada Corporation, based in Englewood, Colorado.

The State Department further stressed that the proposed sale would not negatively affect US defense readiness.

News.Az