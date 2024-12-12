Economic growth in Azerbaijan exceeded 4% in 11 months of 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the data, during the first 11 months of the year, the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) produced in the country amounted to AZN 113.28 billion.Value added in the oil and gas sector increased by 0.4%, while the non-oil and gas sector saw a 6.4% rise.The structure of GDP production was as follows: 37.1% from industry, 10.0% from trade, vehicle repair, 7.1% from transportation and warehousing, 6.2% from construction, 6.1% from agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.5% from tourism accommodation and public catering, 1.8% from information and communication, and 19.2% from other sectors. Taxes on products and imports accounted for 10.0% of GDP.GDP per capita was AZN 11,104.2.

