Economies of BRICS countries will surpass the G7 economies after 2045

After 2045, the size of the economies of the BRICS+ countries will exceed the economies of the G7, it was stated in the forecast of the global economy of the Economist Intelligence Unit, a research and analysis unit of The Economist Group, News.Az reports.

It was noted that the gap between the mentioned economies will gradually decrease. For example, in 2020, the size of the economies of the BRICS+ countries was 20 trillion dollars, and the economies of the G7 countries totaled 40 trillion dollars. According to EIU's forecast, in 2025 the economy of BRICS+ will exceed 30 trillion dollars, and the economy of the G7 countries will exceed 50 trillion dollars. In 2030, this number will be 40 and 60 trillion dollars, respectively. In 2040, the difference between them will gradually decrease, and in 2045, the gross domestic product production of both groups of countries will be equal to 100 trillion dollars. EIU justifies this by the fact that starting from 2040, India's weight in BRICS+ will increase as the economy grows.It was noted that the increase in the global weight of developing economies will strain geopolitics.It should be noted that the BRICS countries were formed with the joining of five rapidly developing countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and the Republic of South Africa. At the beginning of 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran also joined this group. The countries of the group currently have 46% of the world's population and 29% of the global GDP.

