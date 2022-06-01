News.az
News
Geopolitics
Tag:
Geopolitics
How Russia’s latest moves are reshaping global security and geopolitics
07 Jan 2026-18:18
How a new multipolar world is emerging as global power shifts reshape geopolitics
24 Nov 2025-15:50
Why global trade depends on stable geopolitics!?
05 Nov 2025-15:10
This is not your war, Kyiv — Azerbaijan has its own path
03 Jul 2025-10:17
Back to the USSR: Is Russia eyeing its former empire?
26 May 2025-09:27
Afghanistan’s new role in Eurasia: Taliban, China, and Russia’s strategic bet
19 Apr 2025-08:00
Geopolitics and gas: Moldova caught between Russia and the West - INTERVIEW
11 Mar 2025-13:18
Scholz: Europe needs a strong defense industry amid shifting geopolitics
05 Feb 2025-20:10
Economies of BRICS countries will surpass the G7 economies after 2045
11 Sep 2024-11:51
Armenia must properly assess new geopolitical realities in region – Azerbaijani official
20 Jan 2022-06:57
