Economy Minister: In six months, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4%
“In January-June 2022, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4% compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to 385 mln. 789.7 thousand manats, whilst the forecast was implemented at 107%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports.