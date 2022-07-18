Yandex metrika counter

Economy Minister: In six months, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4%

  • Economics
  • Share
Economy Minister: In six months, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4%

“In January-June 2022, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4% compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to 385 mln. 789.7 thousand manats, whilst the forecast was implemented at 107%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      