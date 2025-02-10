Ecuador's presidential election heads to run-off after tight first round

People vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Quito on February 9, 2025. Armando Prado/AFP/Getty Images

Ecuador's presidential election will go to a second round following a closely contested first round that failed to produce a clear winner.

The electoral authorities called it a "technical tie" after the incumbent centre-right Daniel Noboa and his main left-wing challenger Luisa Gonzalez received nearly identical percentages of the vote, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pair will now face a run-off in April.

The result is far narrower than opinion polls predicted, indicating the second round could be harder to call.

The narrow result also dashed the hopes of Noboa's supporters, who had been buoyed by an early exit poll suggesting he might clinch victory outright.

The president's supporters gathered in Quito, waving flags, donning T-shirts with his image and holding life-size cardboard cut-outs of the incumbent president.

These cut-outs, depicting Noboa in various outfits – from suits to tank tops and sunglasses – have become ubiquitous symbols across the country decorating front doors, apartment windows, and even car rooftops.

Noboa's presidency has been defined by his focus on tackling severe gang violence.

He implemented emergency measures to deploy the military to streets and prisons to curb rising crime.

Many of his supporters hope he will secure a mandate in the run-off to continue his security policies.

