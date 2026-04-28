Xi chairs CPC meeting on China's economic situation

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The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to review and analyze the current economic situation and the country’s economic policy direction.

The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It was noted during the session that China’s economy has made a strong start this year, with key indicators performing better than expected, highlighting the country’s resilience and economic dynamism.

However, officials also acknowledged that the economy continues to face difficulties and challenges. They said the foundation for sustained economic recovery still needs to be further strengthened.

The meeting called for increased efforts and more concrete policy measures to support and improve economic work moving forward.

News.Az