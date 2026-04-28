Post Malone and Shaboozey: Stagecoach 2026’s wildest mashups

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Stagecoach 2026 delivered a packed weekend of country, rock, and surprise collaborations, with major headliners and unexpected guest appearances turning the festival into one of its most talked-about editions yet.

The three-day country music festival featured headline sets from Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone, each bringing a different energy to the iconic Mane Stage. Despite strong winds forcing a temporary evacuation and disrupting parts of the schedule, performances continued with large crowds returning once conditions improved, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Post Malone closed out the festival on Sunday with a high-energy set blending his country crossover sound with guest appearances from artists including Shaboozey, Jake Worthington, and Braxton Keith. His performance included fan favorites and collaborative moments that highlighted his continued shift into country music.

Lainey Wilson’s Saturday set was delayed due to weather disruptions but ultimately became one of the weekend’s emotional highlights. She brought fellow country star Riley Green on stage for a special moment, adding a personal touch to a performance shaped by festival-wide interruptions.

Cody Johnson’s Friday headline set stood out for its nostalgic collaborations, including a surprise appearance from Boyz II Men, who joined him for a rendition of their 1994 hit “On Bended Knee,” blending country and R&B in a crowd-pleasing moment.

Elsewhere, Stagecoach 2026 leaned heavily into genre crossover performances. Hootie and the Blowfish shared the stage with Public Enemy members Chuck D and Flavor Flav, creating one of the festival’s most unexpected collaborations.

Rising artists and genre-blending acts also made an impact. BigXthaPlug delivered a high-energy country-rap set, while Marcus King showcased blues-heavy guitar-driven performances. Newcomer Ink also drew attention with a well-received debut set.

Surprise appearances remained a defining feature throughout the weekend, including comedian Theo Von joining Ella Langley for an onstage duet during her festival debut.

Overall, Stagecoach 2026 reflected a growing trend in country music festivals: blending traditional country roots with pop, rock, and hip-hop influences, while leaning heavily into nostalgia and surprise collaborations.

News.Az