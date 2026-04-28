Ghana military convoy attack kills 3 civilians, 7 assailants

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A military convoy escorting civilians in northern Ghana came under armed attack on Monday, leaving three civilians dead and triggering a deadly response from soldiers that killed seven assailants, according to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The convoy was traveling through the Upper East Region from Bawku toward Bolgatanga when unidentified gunmen opened fire near the town of Binduri. The group was transporting around 140 civilians at the time of the attack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Security forces returned fire, killing seven attackers, the military said. One civilian was also injured during the incident.

Following the exchange, troops recovered weapons and ammunition, including an automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Authorities also reported that additional suspects fled the scene, while others were later arrested and are assisting with investigations.

The area has long been affected by instability linked to a protracted ethnic dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities over traditional leadership rights. The conflict has contributed to hundreds of casualties in recent years and has periodically spread beyond Bawku into surrounding districts, including Binduri.

Ghanaian authorities had previously imposed and later lifted a curfew in the area as security conditions fluctuated. Monday’s attack highlights the continuing volatility in parts of northern Ghana despite ongoing security operations.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

News.Az