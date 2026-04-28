Range Rover steering defects face federal heat

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US safety regulators have expanded their investigation into Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles over concerns involving potential steering system failures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has upgraded its probe into an engineering analysis following reports that front suspension components, specifically aluminum steering knuckles, could fracture in certain vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation covers approximately 331,000 vehicles, including Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models from the 2014–2022 model years.

According to the agency, fractures at the joint where the steering knuckle connects to the upper control arm ball joint could lead to separation of suspension components. This, in turn, may cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The probe was initially opened as a preliminary evaluation after reports of similar failures emerged. As part of the expanded review, regulators will assess component design, evaluate potential safety risks, and examine possible recall solutions.

Jaguar Land Rover, a UK-based automaker owned by India’s Tata Motors, has not yet publicly responded to the latest development.

The investigation adds to ongoing scrutiny of vehicle safety systems as regulators continue to monitor potential mechanical defects in mass-market SUVs.

News.Az