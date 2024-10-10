Effective results can yield in Baku within COP29 - official of Brazilian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is possible to achieve effective results within the framework of COP29 in Baku, the Special Representative of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Climate, Energy, and Environment André Corrêa do Lago said during his speech at the roundtable on “Troika's Roadmap to Mission 1.5: Strengthening International Cooperation” held within the framework of Pre-COP29, News.Az reports.

According to him, unfortunately, many people think that multilateralism will not be beneficial.“We should work to encourage and develop multilateralism. We believe that effective results can be achieved in Baku. We should strive for achievements,” he added.The preliminary meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), i.e., PreCOP29, which precedes the climate summit itself, has begun in Baku.PreCOP29 in Baku is held under the motto “Raising ambitions and Ensuring action”.The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held this November in Azerbaijan. This was decided at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku will become the center of the world and will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The abbreviation COP (Conference of Parties) means “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az