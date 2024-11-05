Egypt condemns Israel's 'unlawful decision' to block UNRWA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt condemned Israel's decision to ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) from operating in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, calling it an "unacceptable disregard for the international community," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry informed the UN that it was formally withdrawing from the 1967 agreement that regulates the operations of UNRWA.In an official statement released hours later on the same day, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry labelled the controversial call as "a violation of both international law and international humanitarian law," holding Israel responsible for its ramifications."[The ban] constitutes a serious development that undermines the Palestinian cause...[and] the refugees' 'right of return'," the statement read.Egypt's foreign ministry further warned against the repercussions of what it labelled as "the illegitimate decision" likely to harm the civilians in Gaza and "a total collapse" of humanitarian work in the strip carried out by UNRWA.It also called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to step up and maintain its responsibility towards easing the suffering of the Palestinians of Gaza.Egypt and Israel have technically been at peace since the late 1970s, sharing solid diplomatic, economic, and security ties—despite widespread opposition from the Egyptian public.Over the years, Cairo has played a crucial role in mediating peace deals between the Palestinians and Israelis, as well as among rival Palestinian factions.But tensions have escalated between the two countries since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on 7 October last year, killing over 43,000 Palestinians so far and injuring thousands more.The Israeli government has repeatedly accused UNRWA of being infiltrated by members of the Palestinian Hamas faction, an allegation the UN humanitarian agency denies.On 29 October, the Israeli Knesset passed a bill banning UNRWA and forbidding the government from working with it, triggering concerns of an imminent catastrophe in Gaza for the UN agency had been the primary aid provider to the besieged Palestinian strip.The World Food Programme (WFP) had earlier warned that the situation in Gaza could soon escalate into "famine."On Tuesday, meanwhile, the Israeli authorities continued to shut down for the second consecutive day the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing until further notice, allowing no aid deliveries into Gaza since then, a source inside the Egyptian Red Crescent Agency told The New Arab.Last week, senior UN officials warned against an "apocalyptic" situation in northern Gaza Strip"The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence," the top official said in a joint statement signed by the acting UN aid chief Joyce Msuya, heads of UN agencies, including UN children's agency UNICEF and the World Food Programme, and other aid groups.

News.Az