Egypt, EU sign $155m to create jobs, prevent migration

Egypt and the European Union have signed two agreements worth almost $155 million in a bid to create jobs and tackle illegal migrations, MEMO reports citing Al-Masry Al-Youm.

The signing was attended by Egyptian Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr and Director-General for EU Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Christian Danielsson.

The first agreement will fund an EU programme for inclusive growth, with a focus on creating job opportunities, through investment in small and medium businesses. The scheme will also attempt to create links between business owners of smaller firms and large corporations to enable a better exchange of funding and ideas. Egypt has made some progress in tackling joblessness, with the unemployment rate expected to drop to 10.9 percent by the end of this year from 12.2 percent in 2017.

The second deal, worth some $6.88 million, is targeted at reducing illegal immigration, as well as smuggling and human trafficking, in which Egypt is rapidly becoming a hotspot.

The project involves three stages which will be spread across 11 cities; improving the infrastructure of cities experiencing illegal migration, create several educational programmes in the areas most affected, and to support women’s employment to ease the financial burdens that lead to individuals seeking work abroad.

Aid will also be given to local institutions and civic organizations trying to tackle migration in the north of the country.

