Egypt explores Chinese fighter jet options after US F-35 deal stalls

Egypt is intensifying its efforts to acquire a world-class fighter jet, with ongoing discussions reportedly centered around the purchase of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft from China.

This follows Egypt’s unsuccessful attempt to secure 20 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Egypt is considering Chinese options like the J-10C and the FC-31, although the latter is still in the prototype phase. However, China is reportedly hesitant to export its most advanced fifth-generation fighter, the J-20.Egypt’s purchase of the F-35 is complicated by the US commitment to provide military superiority to Israel.Former US President Donald Trump offered to sell Egypt 20 F-35s in 2018, but the deal fell through due to opposition from the Pentagon and Israel.Experts believe that Egypt’s negotiations with China are aimed at putting pressure on the United States. The US may offer Egypt F-15s or advanced F-16s.In addition to the US and China, Egypt could also acquire fifth-generation aircraft from countries such as South Korea, Turkiye or India. However, it emphasized that it will take many more years for the production and export of these aircraft.

