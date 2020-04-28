Egypt extends state of emergency on virus, security fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday ordered the renewal for three months of a long-running state of emergency, citing health as well as security concerns, AFP reported.

Egypt has been under a state of emergency since April 2017 when twin church bombings claimed by an Islamic State group affiliate killed dozens of people.

The new extension comes as the government battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Arab world's most populous country.

"Given the serious health and security situation ... the state of emergency has been declared across the country for three months starting Tuesday, April 28," said a presidential decree published in the official gazette overnight.

The health ministry has so far recorded 4,782 COVID-19 cases in the population of 100 million.

Of those, 337 have died while 1,236 have recovered.

News.Az

News.Az