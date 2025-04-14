Egypt finalizes deal to join Horizon Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union and the Arab Republic of Egypt have finalized negotiations on Egypt’s participation in Horizon Europe, the EU’s premier research and innovation funding program. The agreement was initialled in Brussels in the presence of EU Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva and Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohamed Ayman Ashour.

Association to Horizon Europe is the closest form of international cooperation in research and innovation with non-EU countries and would allow Egyptian researchers to access world-class research facilities in Europe Horizon Europe is the largest EU’s research and innovation programme ever with a budget of €95.5 billion for the period 2021-27, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Horizon Europe is by far the most open research and innovation programme globally. The programme allows active collaboration between businesses, civil society, research and academic institutions.

The Agreement is expected to be signed by November 2025, pending final validations from both parties. However, transitional arrangements will apply from 10 April 2025. This will allow Egyptian entities to apply for and be treated as “eligible entities” established in an associated country in Horizon Europe for calls implementing budget from 2025 and onwards.

News.Az