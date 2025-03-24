Egypt offers new proposal to Israel and Hamas to restart ceasefire
Egypt has presented a new proposal to Israel and Hamas in an effort to restore the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to two informed Egyptian security sources who spoke to Xinhua news agency on Monday.
“Egypt sent an urgent proposal on Sunday night to the warring sides for ending the war and resuming negotiations on the second stage of the preliminary ceasefire deal,” revealed the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
According to the new proposal, “Hamas will release five living Israeli hostages, including an Israeli-American soldier, in return for a ceasefire in the strip for 40 days to pave the way for talks on the second stage,” added the sources.
Hamas immediately agreed to Egypt’s new proposal, the sources noted, without specifying whether the Israeli side has delivered a response.
On Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy called for the resumption of Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting with the EU top diplomat in Cairo, Abdelatty said, “The only way to release all (Israeli) detainees is to return to the negotiating table and adhere to the ceasefire agreement,” rejecting the resumption of Israeli military operations against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
He also stressed the need to move quickly towards the second phase of the preliminary Gaza ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.