Egyptian minister: We are closely coordinating with Azerbaijan in preparation for COP29

"The COP-27 conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh in late 2022 was a valuable experience in combating global climate change, followed by the COP28 organizers in Dubai,” Minister of Environment of the Arab Republic of Egypt Yasmine Fouad told journalists.

She emphasized Egypt’s close cooperation with relevant authorities in Azerbaijan, the host of the upcoming COP29 climate conference. “We will continue to exchange experiences with our Azerbaijani colleagues during the preparations for the climate conference," the minister emphasized.

“Over the past five years, significant achievements have been made in international climate cooperation. The discussions to be held in Baku, following those in Sharm El-Sheikh and Dubai, will mark a new stage in addressing this global issue,” Yasmine Fouad underlined.

The Egyptian minister highlighted that discussions on environmental protection studies conducted by the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, an organization of great importance to Egypt, will be held during Azerbaijan`s hosting of the COP29 conference.

News.Az