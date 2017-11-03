Eight border guards killed in northwest Iran clashes with terrorists

Eight border guards killed in northwest Iran clashes with terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight Iranian border guards have been killed in heavy clashes with terrorists in the country’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, PressTV report

The incidents occurred in Chaldoran border area on Friday, Alireza Radfar, the deputy governor general of West Azarbaijan for political and security affair, told IRNA.

He added that the terrorists sustained heavy losses during the clashes which are still ongoing on the border with Turkey.

Iran’s northwest has repeatedly witnessed attacks by terrorist.

News.Az

News.Az