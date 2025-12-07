Eighteen dead after migrant boat sinks near southern Greek island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen migrants drowned when their boat capsized about 40 km south of the small Greek island of Chrysi, a coast guard official said on Saturday, while two survivors were pulled from the water, News.Az reports, citing the TimesLIVE.

The vessel was first spotted by a Turkish cargo ship, which alerted Greek authorities.

The survivors were being taken to the island of Crete, the official added.

Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Flows have ebbed since then but the last year has seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, heading for Crete, Gavdos and Chrysi — the three Aegean islands nearest to the African coast. Fatal accidents remain common.

News.Az