Yandex metrika counter

Eighteen dead after migrant boat sinks near southern Greek island

  • World
  • Share
Eighteen dead after migrant boat sinks near southern Greek island
Sunken boat in the sea (123RF/offscreen)

Eighteen migrants drowned when their boat capsized about 40 km south of the small Greek island of Chrysi, a coast guard official said on Saturday, while two survivors were pulled from the water, News.Az reports, citing the TimesLIVE.

The vessel was first spotted by a Turkish cargo ship, which alerted Greek authorities.

The survivors were being taken to the island of Crete, the official added.

Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Flows have ebbed since then but the last year has seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, heading for Crete, Gavdos and Chrysi — the three Aegean islands nearest to the African coast. Fatal accidents remain common.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      