El Chapo’s son pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in US court

A son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in a Chicago federal court on Friday, News.az reports citing Investing.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 35, entered guilty pleas to two counts of drug distribution and two counts of participation in a continuing criminal enterprise before U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman. He now faces a possible life sentence.

Prosecutors claim Guzman Lopez and his brothers, known as the "Chapitos" or little Chapos, revitalized the Sinaloa Cartel after their father’s arrest in 2016. They allegedly did this by focusing on fentanyl production and distribution, generating hundreds of millions of dollars by shipping the opioid to the United States.

Guzman Lopez, who is also known as "El Raton" or "Raton Nuevo," was extradited from Mexico to the United States in September 2023. His extradition was part of the U.S. federal government’s campaign against fentanyl, a highly lethal drug that claimed the lives of nearly 200 Americans daily in 2023.

