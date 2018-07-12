Electricity supply is fully restored in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the efforts of firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations managed to localize the fire in the wheat fields of the Agsu district, this is stated in the message "Azerenerji", APA reports.

According to the report, the electricity supply to Baku has been fully restored. "Currently, work is underway to provide electricity to other regions," the report said.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Emergencies disseminated information about the fire in Yevlakh and Agsu districts. The report notes the prevention of the approach of a fire on a wheat field near the village of Khanabad in the Yevlakh region to high-voltage power lines.

The fire near the village of Bijo of the Agsu region is also localized.

At present there is no danger of high-voltage power lines.

Measures are continuing to extinguish the fire.

