Electronic voting for early parliamentary election in Armenia kicks off
The electronic voting for the early parliamentary election in Armenia kicked off Friday, Armenpress reported.
The vote was launched at the special session of the Central Electoral Commission.
The e-vote will end on December 2, 20:00.
729 people are entitled to vote electronically.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tendered a technical resignation on October 16 in a maneuver to trigger the process of dissolving the parliament.
In accordance to the Constitution, when a prime minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.
