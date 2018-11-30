Electronic voting for early parliamentary election in Armenia kicks off

Electronic voting for early parliamentary election in Armenia kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The electronic voting for the early parliamentary election in Armenia kicked off Friday, Armenpress reported.

The vote was launched at the special session of the Central Electoral Commission.

The e-vote will end on December 2, 20:00.

729 people are entitled to vote electronically.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tendered a technical resignation on October 16 in a maneuver to trigger the process of dissolving the parliament.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a prime minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

News.Az

News.Az