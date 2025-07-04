Elephant kills two female tourists in Zambia - VIDEO

Two female tourists, including a British pensioner, have been killed by a charging elephant while on safari in Zambia, police have announced.

The pair were attacked by a female elephant that was with a calf at the South Luangwa National Park, said local police chief Robertson Mweemba, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The two tourists were trampled to death by the nursing elephant after efforts by tour guides to stop it by firing shots failed. Both women died at the scene, he said.

Mr Mweemba said the two women were part of a guided safari group who were walking in the park when the elephant charged towards them at high speed.

The two tourists had stayed for four days at the Big Lagoon Camp, about 600 km (370 miles) from the capital, Lusaka, where the attack happened.

Female elephants are very protective of their calves and Zambian authorities have previously called on tourists to exercise extreme caution while observing wildlife around the country.

Last year, two American tourists were killed in separate attacks by elephants in the southern African country. Both cases involved elderly tourists who were in a safari vehicle when they were attacked.