2026 World Cup: Will Messi be on Argentina’s squad?

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Lionel Messi is widely expected to play in what would be his final World Cup in 2026, though the Inter Miami star has yet to formally confirm his participation with Argentina national team, with fewer than 80 days remaining until the tournament, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports indicate Messi is waiting until after the final round of friendlies before officially announcing his plans.

During the March international window, Argentina won both matches, including a 5-0 victory over Zambia in which Messi scored and assisted. Despite his strong performance, Messi did not speak to the media and appeared visibly emotional in what could have been his final appearance on home soil in an Argentina jersey. Journalist Fernando Czycz of Doble Amarilla reported that Messi will participate in the World Cup but plans to delay the official announcement.

According to Czycz, Messi’s main priority is arriving at the tournament in peak physical and competitive condition, especially as Argentina enters as defending champions. He intends to monitor his form and fitness over the coming months before confirming his decision publicly.

Another factor in the timing is Inter Miami’s upcoming debut at their new home, Miami Freedom Park (NU Stadium), against Austin FC on April 4. Messi reportedly does not want his World Cup announcement to overshadow this milestone for the MLS franchise.

Finally, the announcement itself is being carefully managed, with the Argentina FA reportedly preparing a full communication campaign to accompany the moment Messi officially confirms his place in the squad. The federation is said to be waiting for the right moment to make the most of the news when it comes.

Even as fans await an official word, the general expectation is that Messi will be suiting up for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, and even his boots for the tournament have reportedly been revealed.

According to Footy Headlines, Messi will be wearing a highly special edition of Adidas’ F50 boots. Featuring white, gold and sky blue details, the company has named the boot “El Último Tango,” or “The Last Tango,” a nod to what is widely anticipated to be Messi’s final appearance on soccer’s grandest stage.

Following Messi’s lead, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has also stopped short of confirming the captain’s inclusion in the World Cup squad. Still, after the friendly against Zambia, he left no doubt about how much he wants Messi to be part of it.

“It will be a privilege if he decides that it will be his last because you never know; everyone wants to see him and enjoy him, and I will do everything possible to ensure the team can support him,” Scaloni said. “When the time comes, if he decides to come, we will sit down and chat because he wants the same thing we do. If he comes, he is always going to want to be there and to compete. Let’s hope to enjoy him, that he decides to come, and then we’ll see what happens,” he added.

News.Az