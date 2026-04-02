Singapore probes Nvidia-linked chip export fraud

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Singapore authorities have charged another individual in an expanding fraud investigation linked to the alleged misuse of high-performance computing and AI server equipment.

The case involves claims that servers supplied by Dell Technologies were misrepresented to be used by a designated end-user, but were instead redirected through third parties, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prosecutors said Jenny Lim has been charged with conspiring alongside two other individuals accused of making false representations regarding the final destination of the servers.

The case is linked to Aperia International, which was allegedly presented as the end-user of the equipment.

Authorities have previously stated that the servers involved may have contained advanced AI chips, including those produced by Nvidia, raising concerns over potential export control violations.

The United States has imposed restrictions on the export of high-end AI chips to certain countries, citing national security concerns.

Although Singapore is a major hub in the global semiconductor supply chain, officials have previously said that only a small portion of advanced chips physically remain in the country, despite higher reported sales figures tied to regional headquarters.

In recent years, Singapore has become a key node in global AI hardware distribution networks, making it a focus of international scrutiny over potential rerouting of sensitive technology.

The case comes amid broader enforcement efforts worldwide targeting alleged smuggling and diversion of advanced AI hardware.

Authorities in the United States have also recently charged individuals connected to server manufacturers in similar cases involving alleged violations of export controls and the movement of high-value AI computing equipment to restricted markets.

News.Az