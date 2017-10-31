Elmar Mammadyarov explains significance of North-South transport corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

I feel great confidence in potential of the North-South transport corridor, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mamamdyarov said.

According to him, Azerbaijani, Iranian and Russian presidents held initial discussions on connection of railway lines from Bandar-Abbas to Saint Petersburg at their first meeting: “Exporters such as India, as well as Vietnam show interest to this transport corridor. I did not even know that Vietnam’s export potential is $204 billion. Of this, $42 billion goods are sent to the European markets. Transportation of these goods by sea takes long. The ships pass through Indian Ocean, Suez channel, Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Baltic Sea and Saint Petersburg. Therefore, we see potential of the North-South transport corridor. The potential of the North-South corridor is not less than the potential of the East-West transport corridor, which will connect China with the EU countries. Central Europe is of great importance for us. For instance, the North-South transport corridor was widely discussed with the leadership, foreign minister of Poland during the last visit of Polish president. Poland is also interested in connection of its infrastructure, railways to the North-South transport corridor. We have railways with same size. Therefore, we’ll not have to change the rails. This issue was also on the focus at the GUAM meeting in Tbilisi. This issue, cooperation in customs, border service and freight carriers need the time loss in freightage to be minimized. These issues include customs duties, tariff and other issues. It’s important for us that all players to gather in one room and can negotiate about the tariffs”.



Mammadyarov earlier noted that Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian presidents will discuss the North-South transport corridor on November 1 in Tehran.

News.Az

News.Az