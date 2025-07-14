Elmo’s X account hacked, flooded with antisemitic posts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The verified X account of Elmo, the beloved red Muppet from Sesame Street, was hacked on Sunday and used to post a series of racist and antisemitic messages, according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the iconic children’s show.

The unauthorized posts, which included slurs and references to conspiracy theories involving President Trump and the so-called Epstein files, appeared on the account’s feed, which has over 600,000 followers, before being swiftly removed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” Sesame Workshop said in a statement. “We are working to restore full control of the account.”

The hack comes amid a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across the U.S., which advocacy groups have linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Anti-Defamation League reported a record 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, a 344% increase over five years.

As of midnight Sunday, no new posts had been made from the Elmo account, and X has not publicly commented on the incident.

Elmo, a fixture on Sesame Street for decades, is typically associated with messages of kindness and emotional learning for children. The attack on his social media presence highlights growing concerns about online hate and account security, especially involving platforms with wide reach among families and young audiences.

News.Az