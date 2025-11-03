Elon Musk backs Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has revealed his preferred candidate for the New York City mayoral election: former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The world's richest man urged New York City voters on Monday to vote for Cuomo, who's running an independent bid against the Democratic nominee, state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He also said that a vote for Curtis Sliwa, the GOP candidate in the race, amounted to a vote for Mamdani.

"Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is," Musk wrote on X. "VOTE CUOMO!"

Musk had previously been critical of Mamdani, and recently he said that the self-described Democratic socialist was "the future of the Democratic Party." But he hadn't gone as far as to back either of Mamdani's opponents.

While Musk and Mamdani have both spoken in support of the idea of making government run more efficiently, Mamdani made Musk into an issue in the race.

News.Az