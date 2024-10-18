Elon Musk promises $100 to anyone who backs Trump: Offer valid until...

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investment mogul Elon Musk has ramped up his support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump by promising cash for those who support a political petition that backs the candidate, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk has promised to give $100 (€92.2) to anyone who signs a petition in support of free speech, the right to bear arms, and is a registered US voter in the state of Pennsylvania.In a post on social media platform X, which he owns, he wrote:"Earn money for supporting something you already believe in ... Offer valid until midnight on Monday."The post links to a blocked America PAC website that is only accessible to US viewers. According to Pennsylvania think tank FaceCheck.org, America PAC is a pro-Trump super PAC that aims to increase voter turnout.

News.Az