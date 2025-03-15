Elon Musk reacts to Canadian province’s Tesla move

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has criticized the decision of Canada's British Columbia province to remove Tesla from its electric vehicle rebate program.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said that he would be barring Tesla products from the province's electric rebate policy "to "preference Canadian goods," News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

The move is the latest retaliation coming from Canada towards the U.S., as tariffs between the two countries continue to ramp up. The specific targeting of Tesla occurs as its CEO is closely associated with President Donald Trump and his administration's aggressive tariff policy.

Eby announced on Wednesday that Tesla products would no longer be part of British Columbia's CleanBC or BC Hydro rebates, which can grant up to 50 percent of the cost to people who install a charging station at home, according to the BC Hydro website.

In a statement, Eby said: "The Government of B.C. and BC Hydro are taking action to preference Canadian goods in our rebate programs going forward and to exclude, where practicable, U.S. produced goods.

"As of March 12, 2025, Tesla products (electric vehicle chargers, energy storage batteries and inverters) are not eligible for CleanBC and BC Hydro rebates. If you purchased or have received pre-approval for your Tesla product before March 12, 2025, it can still qualify for rebates and will be processed as normal."

Musk responded on social media by calling the move "crazy", retweeting a post that suggested he should cut off Canadian access to SpaceX and Starlink in retaliation.

Musk's high-profile association with the Trump administration has aligned with a global decline in Tesla sales.

In late February, a petition to strip Musk of his Canadian citizenship had received thousands of signatures before being sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It described Musk's activity as "against the national interest of Canada."

News.Az