Elon Musk revives lawsuit against OpenAI
dig.watch
Tesla founder Elon Musk has revived a legal action against OpenAI, alleging the organisation abandoned its original non-profit mission, News.az reports citing BBC.
Filed in a California federal court, the amended complaint names Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, and Dee Templeton as defendants. Additional plaintiffs, including Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and ally of Musk, have also joined the case.
Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, accuses the organisation of exploiting Microsoft’s infrastructure in what his lawyers describe as a ‘de facto merger.’ He claims OpenAI has benefited from favourable treatment by Microsoft, disadvantaging competitors such as xAI, Musk’s AI venture. The lawsuit also raises concerns over alleged antitrust violations involving OpenAI board members and their connections to Microsoft.
The filing alleges Reid Hoffman and Dee Templeton facilitated agreements between OpenAI and Microsoft that violated antitrust laws. It further details how Hoffman’s dual roles at Microsoft and OpenAI may have allowed access to sensitive information. Zilis, a former OpenAI board member, expressed similar concerns internally but was reportedly ignored.
Musk’s lawyers argue that OpenAI’s transition to a profit-driven model undermines its foundational principles of transparency and safety. The complaint references incidents such as a 2018 cryptocurrency proposal that Musk vetoed, citing potential reputational harm. OpenAI has dismissed the lawsuit as baseless and characterised it as a publicity stunt.
