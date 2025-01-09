Elon Musk ridicules Trudeau’s comment on Canada-US ties: 'Girl, You’re No Longer...'

+ ↺ − 16 px

With US President-elect Donald Trump threatening Canada to merge with the US, billionaire Elon Musk publicly ridiculed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has quit as PM and party leader, News.az reports citing ND TV.

Trump proposed the idea of using ‘economic force’ to merge Canada and the United States, creating what he frequently describes as the ‘51st state’.Reacting to this, Trudeau shared on X, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partners.”The episode of jabs continued after Musk commented on Wednesday on Trudeau’s tweet saying, “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say”.Musk’s comment echoed a similar jab made by Trump, who had earlier mocked Trudeau by calling him “Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada”.Earlier, Trump commented, “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT.”

