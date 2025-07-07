Elon Musk says America party may support presidential candidate in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has hinted that his recently formed America Party could back a U.S. presidential candidate in a future election, though the immediate focus will be on gaining seats in Congress.

“Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate,” News.Az reports.

Musk officially launched the America Party following a user poll on his X platform. The move came after his public criticism of President Donald Trump’s recently signed tax and spending bill, which he labeled as fiscally irresponsible.

The party's formation signals Musk’s deepening involvement in U.S. politics, as he seeks to challenge the dominance of the two-party system and reshape policy debates, particularly around technology, economy, and governance.

