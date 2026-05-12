Elon Musk to join Donald Trump on China trip - VIDEO

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Elon Musk will join Donald Trump during the upcoming visit to China, where the US president is expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks focused on trade, investment and technology.

Elon Musk will join Donald Trump during the upcoming visit to China, where the US president is expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks focused on trade, investment and technology, News.Az reports, citing The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to reports, the White House invited several major American business leaders to accompany Trump on the trip, including Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and BlackRock head Larry Fink.

The visit is expected to take place from May 13 to May 15 in Beijing and is aimed at strengthening economic relations between Washington and Beijing. Discussions are expected to include trade, artificial intelligence, export controls and rare earth supplies.

Reports said the United States and China could announce new trade and investment agreements during the summit. China is also expected to discuss purchases connected to Boeing aircraft, American agricultural products and energy resources.

Additional executives expected to join the delegation include representatives from Meta, Blackstone, Citigroup, Qualcomm, Mastercard and Micron.

The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to Beijing since 2017 and comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and continuing economic competition between the United States and China.

News.Az