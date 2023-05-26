Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for first-in-human clinical study of brain implants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company Neuralink announced Thursday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first-in-human clinical study of brain implants, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

''We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study,'' the company said on Twitter.

''This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people.''

It said that recruitment is not yet open for their clinical trial and they will make further announcements soon.

In 2016, Musk co-founded neurotechnology startup Neuralink to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI) by creating devices embedded in the brain to facilitate its merging with machines.

It is building devices that have the potential to help people with paralysis, the company says on its website.

