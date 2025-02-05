Embraer secures $7 billion deal with Flexjet for executive jet fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced on Wednesday that it has signed a purchase agreement valued at up to $7 billion with Flexjet for a fleet of Phenom and Praetor executive jets.

The deal includes firm orders for 182 aircraft, with options for an additional 30, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"This is the largest order placed by Flexjet in its 30-year history and is also the largest firm order for Embraer's executive aircraft," Embraer said in a statement. Flexjet operates in the fractional jet ownership segment.

