Emergency crews battle Baku paint shop fire - VIDEO

A fire broke out at a paint retail store and several nearby facilities on Ziya Bünyadov Avenue in Baku’s Narimanov district on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services remain on-site as firefighting operations continue.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has established an operational command center to coordinate response efforts. Measures are underway to prevent the fire from spreading, while surrounding buildings and shops are being evacuated as a precaution, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The MES Press Service reported that firefighting operations are ongoing, with forces from the State Fire Protection Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service actively engaged in containment efforts.

A total of 18 firefighting vehicles and around 70 personnel have been deployed to the scene. Strong winds in the area have complicated suppression efforts, but teams are conducting intensive interventions along the entire perimeter of the affected zone.

Meanwhile, the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Center confirmed that an emergency call was received at approximately 12:30 p.m. from the Narimanov district regarding the fire. A medical team was immediately dispatched, and one person received on-site first aid. No further injuries have been reported at this stage.

Authorities state that additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

