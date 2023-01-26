Emergency power outages imposed in several parts of Ukraine after Russia target energy facilities again

Emergency power outages have been introduced in parts of Ukraine after Russian missiles targeted energy facilities on Thursday, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a post on Facebook, News.az reports.

“The worst situation now is in Kyiv region, Odesa region and Vinnytsia region,” Halushchenko said.

Earlier, local officials in the Kyiv and Odesa regions reported that energy facilities there had been hit.

