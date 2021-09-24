Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai carrier Emirates has become the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass on six continents as it rolls out the COVID-19 digital health pass to customers at all its destinations, Al Arabiya reports.

The Travel Pass initiative allows passengers to have a digital passport verified with all their pre-travel test or vaccination details to meet the requirements at the end destination. They are also able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate smoother processing at airports.

Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates has gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June and the airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.

Currently available to Emirates customers traveling from 50 cities, the roll-out across all 120+ Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October.

News.Az