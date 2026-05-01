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Emma Stone
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Emma Stone
Emma Stone returns to rom-coms after 16 years in ‘The Catch’
Emma Stone is set to return to romantic comedies, starring alongside Chris Pine in the upcoming film The Catch, scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21, 2027.
01 May 2026-09:48
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