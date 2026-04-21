Emmerdale actor Frazer Hammill dies by suicide aged 41

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emmerdale and Happy Valley actor Frazer Hammill died by suicide hours after being arrested and questioned by police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ITV soap star was found dead aged 41 at his Doncaster home on December 30, 2025, after leaving a note on his neighbour’s door with the keys to his house, an inquest heard.

The “talented and kind-hearted” actor had told his neighbour not to go into the house but to call the police as he had taken his own life.

Hamill had also left notes for his friends and family - a day after being arrested by Lancashire Police, per Yorkshire Live.

When he left the station he “appeared to be in good spirits”, custody officers told Doncaster Coroner’s Court. Police said they had no concerns over his safety or mental wellbeing.

He died by “hanging”, the coroner said.

“Frazer Hammill passed away at his home on December 30. He was a single man, an actor, and very close to his family members,” she added.

Police and paramedics arrived at Hammill’s flat just after 2pm but he could not be resuscitated and his time of death was recorded at 2.13pm.

Citing the notes Hammill had left for his friends and family, the coroner went on: “I am satisfied that this was a deliberate act and Frazer had put thought, planning and intention into his actions.”

His sister Caroline Hammill said in a moving statement that his death was a “complete shock” to the family.

She told the inquest no-one knew about the actor’s mental health struggles or that he was “feeling low enough to end his life”.

Caroline added that her brother was “happy in life” and was “loved his family and nieces and nephews”.

Hammill played a prison guard in Emmerdale opposite Amy Walsh, who paid tribute to him after his death was revealed in December.

News.Az