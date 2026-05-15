Putin to visit China days after Xi-Trump summit

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Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Beijing next week, only days after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his high-profile summit with US President Donald Trump.

According to sources, Putin’s one-day visit is expected to take place on May 20 as part of regular diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Beijing, News.Az reports, citing South China Morning Post.

The visit will mark the first time China has hosted the leaders of Russia and the United States in the same month outside a multilateral event, highlighting Beijing’s growing diplomatic role during a period of global geopolitical tensions.

Sources said the Kremlin visit is not expected to include a major ceremony or large-scale public events, with talks likely to focus on strategic cooperation and international issues.

China has continued efforts to maintain close ties with both Moscow and Washington while presenting itself as a key global power capable of balancing relations between rival states.

Putin’s planned trip comes as international attention remains focused on Beijing following the closely watched Xi-Trump summit held this week in the Chinese capital.

News.Az