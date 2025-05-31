Yandex metrika counter

Emmy winning actress Valerie Mahaffey dies aged 71

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emmy winning actress Valerie Mahaffey has died at age 71, her family has confirmed.

Mahaffey's publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the star died in California on Friday after being diagnosed with cancer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The star was known for her work on television series including Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon and Big Sky.

In a statement provided to Variety, Mahaffey's husband Joseph Kell said that he had "lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses".

"She will be missed," he said.


News.Az 

