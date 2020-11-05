Enemy is firing at the villages of Tartar and Aghdam regions - Azerbaijani MoD

Starting from 14:40 on November 5, the units of Armenian armed forces have been shelling the city of Tartar, Sahlaabad village of the region, as well as Hajituralli and Afatli villages of Aghdam region, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Units of Azerbaijan Army are taking retaliatory actions against enemy's firing points.

