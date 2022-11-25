England fans face stadium ban over crusader costumes in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

England fans will be barred from Friday' match in Qatar against the United States and future World Cup games if they wear crusader replica costumes which are considered culturally insensitive in a Muslim country, FIFA has said, News.az reports.

England supporters have used imitation chain-mail armour, plastic helmets and toy weapons as a fancy dress for games for years.

But images of some fans dressed as crusaders at Monday's 6-2 win over Iran in the Qatari capital Doha were criticised online, prompting the sport's world governing body to crack down on the costumes.

