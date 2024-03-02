Enhancing ties with OTS member states among priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strengthening ties with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in all areas is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, said the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Bayramov made the remarks during a panel discussion themed “Institutionalization in the Turkic world: OTS in the 21st Century”, which was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The minister emphasized that, as the President of Azerbaijan stated at the recent inauguration ceremony, the Turkic world is our family.

Noting that the Turkic states are connected by historical and cultural traditions, he said that strengthening cooperation within the Turkic world in various fields, including political, economic, investment, security and others, will serve to strengthen joint resistance to current changes in the international system. “Considering that the Turkic world covers a vast geography, which is home to about 200 million people, has great economic potential, energy resources, and opportunities associated with transport routes, there is a need to use the existing potential to further expand cooperation,” the top diplomat added.

The panel discussion continued with a question and answer session.

