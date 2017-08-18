ENOC realizes another supply of crude oil to Iran despite US sanctions

It remains questionable until when DragonOil and ENOC will manage to bypass generally accepted norms and standards.

The fourth crude oil cargo under the Russian flag vessel VF Tanker-20 with 6,265 thousand tons of Turkmen oil produced by Dragon Oil has arrived to the Iranian port of Neka on August 6.

Notably, at the end of July, vessel VF Tanker-20, carried crude oil produced by Dragon Oil, arrived on roads of Baku port, Azerbaijan. However, after one week delay, caused by detection of some undeclared cargo on board, suddenly rushed to Iranian port of Neka and discharged crude oil to the terminal, operated by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

It should be noted that, NIOC (National Iranian Oil Company) and NICO (trade structure of NIOC), as well as their units in various countries are included in the US sanctions list.

"Report" News Agency tried to contact marketing director of Dragon Oil Ahmad Assadi and clarify the situation. However, when Assad heard the journalist's question he hung up and did not answer the calls later.

