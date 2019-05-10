Envoy: Restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity only way to resolve Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The only way to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ita

He noted that 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan was occupied by Armenia.

“For all these years, unfortunately, the parties failed to achieve peace,” he said. “In order to resolve the conflict, the status quo needs to be changed. It is important that Armenia withdraws its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. The only way to resolve this conflict is to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az